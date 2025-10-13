Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9272; (P) 0.9303; (R1) 0.9319; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 0.9452 should target 0.9265 support. Firm break there should confirm that whole corrective rebound from 0.9218 has completed at 0.9452, and deeper fall should be seen to 0.9204/18 support zone. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9330 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9204 (2018 high) might still be in progress considering that EUR/CHF is staying well inside the long term falling channel. Bearishness is reaffirmed by rejection at 55 W EMA (now at 0.9405). Firm break of 0.9204 will confirm down trend resumption. On the upside, break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of bullish reversal, and break of 0.9660 is needed to confirm.