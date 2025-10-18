EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s decline accelerated lower last week and the development indicates that consolidation pattern from 0.9218 has completed at 0.9452 already. Larger down trend should be ready to resume. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 61.8% projection of 0.9660 to 0.9218 from 0.9452 at 0.9179. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.9010. Near term outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9311 support turned resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9395). Firm break of 0.9204 will resume the whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.

In the long term picture, overall long term down trend is still in progress in EUR/CHF. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 55 M EMA (now at 0.9820) holds.