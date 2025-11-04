Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9279; (P) 0.9295; (R1) 0.9325; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral at this point. On the upside, decisive break of 0.9311 support turned resistance and 55 D EMA (now at 0.9307) will suggest that whole fall from 0.9660 has completed as a corrective move. Further rise should then be seen to 0.9452 resistance for confirmation. On the downside, though, below 0.9257 minor support will retain near term bearishness and bring deeper fall to retest 0.9204/8 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9386). Firm break of 0.9204 will resume the whole down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming.