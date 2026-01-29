Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9162; (P) 0.9187; (R1) 0.9211; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and more consolidations would be seen above 0.9161 temporary low. Upside should be limited below 0.9268 support turned resistance. Firm break of 161.8% projection of 0.9394 to 0.9268 from 0.9347 at 0.9143 will target 261.8% projection at 0.9017.

In the bigger picture, another rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9350) keeps outlook bearish. Downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9178 will target 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of recovery.