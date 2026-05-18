Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9135; (P) 0.9143; (R1) 0.9154; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is mildly on the downside with breach of 0.9136 temporary low. Sustained trading blow 0.9155 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.8979 to 0.9264 at 0.9155) will argue that rise from 0.8979 has completed. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement at 0.9088 and possibly below. On the upside, break of 0.9177 resistance will bring stronger rally back to retest 0.9264.

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8979. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9241) will add more credence to this case. Further break of 0.9394 resistance will pave the way to 0.9660 resistance next. However rejection by the 55 W EMA will set up another fall through 0.8979 low at a later stage.