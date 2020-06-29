Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9045; (P) 0.9073; (R1) 0.9120; More…

EUR/GBP’s rally accelerates to as high as 0.9170 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8670 at 0.9182 first. Sustained trading above there will pave the way to retest 0.9499 high. On the downside, below 0.9079 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay cautiously bearish as long as 0.9001 support holds.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.