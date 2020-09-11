Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9106; (P) 0.9188; (R1) 0.9302; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside for 100% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8866 at 0.9371. On the downside,below 0.9130 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re still seeing the fall from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend form 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.