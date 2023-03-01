EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8763; (P) 0.8788; (R1) 0.8820; More…

EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8753 accelerated higher today. The strong break of 0.8834 resistance argues that fall from 0.8977 has completed with three waves down to 0.8753, ahead of 0.8720 support. The development in turn suggests that rise from 0.8545 is not over. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8927 first. Decisive break there will bring retest of 0.8977 next.

In the bigger picture, outlook is rather mixed for now, except that price actions from 0.9267 (2022 high) are part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). With 0.8720 support intact, rise from 0.8545 is in favor to continue through 0.8977. However, firm break of 0.8720 will argue that such rebound has completed, and open up deeper fall through this support level.