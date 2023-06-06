<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8595; (P) 0.8615; (R1) 0.8637; More….

EUR/GBP’s consolidation from 0.8566 is still extending and intraday bias remains neutral. Upside of recovery should be limited by 0.8660 support turned resistance and bring another fall. Break of 0.8566 will resume the fall from 0.8977, and target 161.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8717 from 0.8874 at 0.8453. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8660 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. This is part of the long term range pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Deeper fall would be seen through 0.8545 support. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8717 support turned resistance holds.