Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8659; (P) 0.8673; (R1) 0.8696; More….

EUIR/GBP recovered after drawing support from 38.2% retracement of 0.8491 to 0.8752 at 0.8652 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Pull back from 0.8752 could still extend lower, but downside should be contained by 0.8614 support to bring rebound. Break of 0.8752 resistance to resume the rally from 0.8491 is expected at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) has completed with three down to to 0.8491. Rise from 0.8491 is seen as another leg inside that pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Further rally should be seen to 0.8977 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8614 support holds.