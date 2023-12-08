<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8556; (P) 0.8570; (R1) 0.8585; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral as a temporary low is formed at 0.8552. Some consolidations could be seen and stronger recovery cannot be ruled out. But upside should be limited by 0.8648 support turned resistance to bring another fall. Below 0.8552 will target 0.8491 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is still in progress. This decline is now seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499 (2020 high). Break of 0.8201 will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds.