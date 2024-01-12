Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8589; (P) 0.8603; (R1) 0.8612; More…

EUR/GBP is extending the consolidation from 0.8585 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is in favor with 0.8638 minor resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.8585 will resume the fall from 0.8713 to 0.8548 support first. Break there will target 0.8491 low next. However, break of 0.8638 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8764 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.