EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s decline from 0.8713 extended to 0.8554 last week but recovered ahead of 0.8548 support. Initial bias remains neutral and some consolidations could be seen first. Deeper fall is expected as long as 0.8619 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.8548 will indicate that larger down trend is ready to resume through 0.8491 low. However, break of 0.8619 will dampen this view and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Fall from 0.9267 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8201 (2022 low) will target 100% projection of 0.9499 to 0.8201 from 0.9267 at 0.7969.