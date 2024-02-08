Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8517; (P) 0.8530; (R1) 0.8543; More…

EUR/GBP recovered ahead of 0.8512 support, and intraday bias remains neutral. Further decline is expected with 0.8591 resistance intact. On the downside, below 0.8512 will resume the fall from 0.8713 to 0.8491, and then 0.8464 projection level. However, firm break of 0.8591 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.8764 is seen as another leg in the whole down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8713 resistance holds. Break of 0.8491 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8977 to 0.8491 from 0.8764 at 0.8464.