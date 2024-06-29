EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s recovery from 0.8396 continued last week but upside remains capped below by 0.8482 support turned resistance. Initial bias stays neutral this week and outlook remains bearish bearish. On the downside, below 0.8430 support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8396 support first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend to 0.8376 projection level next. However, sustained break of 0.8482 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8643 at 0.8376. Sustained break there will target 161.8% projection at 0.8211 next. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.