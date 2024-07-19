Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8407; (P) 0.8414; (R1) 0.8426; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment and more consolidations could be seen above 0.8382. Further decline is in favor. But considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, downside could be contained by 61.8% projection of 0.8619 to 0.8396 from 0.8498 at 0.8360 on first attempt. On the upside, break of 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8420) will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.