Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8413; (P) 0.8422; (R1) 0.8431; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral again with 4H MACD crossed below signal line. While rebound from 0.8382 could extend higher, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8498 resistance holds. Larger down trend should resume through 0.8382 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of stronger rebound.