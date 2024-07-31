Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8414; (P) 0.8422; (R1) 0.8433; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral as consolidation from 0.8382 is still in progress. Outlook continues to stay bearish with 0.8498 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.8382 will resume larger down trend next target will be 138.2% projection of 0.8764 to 0.8497 from 0.8463 at 0.8274.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 key support (2022 low). For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8643 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.