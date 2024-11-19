Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8342; (P) 0.8358; (R1) 0.8375; More…

Outlook in EUR/GBP is unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8446 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.8306 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.8259 first, and then 0.8201 key support. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.8446 will confirm short term bottoming.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) is in progress. Next target is 0.8201 (2022 low), but strong support should be seen there to bring rebound. However, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8624 resistance holds even in case of strong rebound. Decisive break of 0.8201 will indicate long term bearish reversal.