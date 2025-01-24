Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8422; (P) 0.8441; (R1) 0.8452; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment, and more consolidations could be seen below 0.8472. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8403 support holds. Break of 0.8472 temporary top will resume the rally from 0.8221 to 0.8624 key cluster resistance zone next.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom was formed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). But outlook will be neutral as best as long as 0.8624 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621) holds. That is, larger down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) might still extend lower. However, decisive break of 0.8621/4 should confirm trend reversal and turn outlook bullish.