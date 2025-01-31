Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8357; (P) 0.8373; (R1) 0.8387; More…

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8472 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.8355) will argue that whole rebound from 0.8221 has completed at 0.8472 as a corrective move. Nevertheless, strong bounce from the 55 D EMA, followed by break of 0.8397 minor resistance, will argue that the pull back has completed and bring retest of 0.8472.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.8201 key support (2022 low). Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.8442) will pave the way to 0.8624 cluster zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621), even just as a correction to the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But still, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8621/4 holds.