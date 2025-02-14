Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8306; (P) 0.8336; (R1) 0.8358; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and near term outlook stays mixed. On the upside, above 0.8376 minor resistance will bring stronger rally towards 0.8472. However, on the downside, break of 0.8290 will resume the fall from 08472 to retest 0.8221 low.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.8221 medium term bottom could extend higher through 55 W EMA (now at 0.8435). However, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8624 cluster resistance zone (38.2% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8621) holds. Another decline through 0.8221 would remain mildly in favor.