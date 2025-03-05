Wed, Mar 05, 2025 @ 10:47 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8268; (P) 0.8287; (R1) 0.8323; More…

A short term bottom is in place in EUR/GBP with break of 0.8239 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.8472 to 0.8239 at 0.8328. Sustained break there will argue that whole fall from 0.8472 has completed and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8383. However, rejection by 0.8328 will bring another decline through 0.8239 support.

In the bigger picture, the medium term down trend remains intact with EUR/GBP staying well inside the falling channel. Prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.8414) also affirm bearishness. Decisive break of 0.8201/8221 support zone will resume whole down trend from 0.9449 (2020 high) and carry larger bearish implications.

