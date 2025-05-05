Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8491; (P) 0.8516; (R1) 0.8541; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 0.8478 will target 55 D EMA (now at 0.8455). Sustained trading below there will suggest that whole rise from 0.8221 has already complete and turn outlook bearish. However, break of 0.8622 resistance will suggest that the correction from 0.8737 has completed, and retain near term bullishness.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) should have completed at 0.8221, just ahead of 0.9201 key support (2024 low). Rise from 0.8221 is likely reversing the whole fall. Further rise should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867 next. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8472 resistance turned support holds.