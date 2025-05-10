EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8737 continued last week. With break late break of 0.8460 temporary low, initial bias is back on the downside. Sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 0.8461) will argue that whole rise from 0.8221 has already complete. Near term outlook will be turned bearish for 0.8314 support first. On the upside, though, break of 0.8539 resistance will indicate that fall from 0.8737 has completed as a correction.

In the bigger picture, the extended decline from 0.8737 dampened the original bullish view. While a medium term bottom was in place at 0.8221, price actions from there could be a corrective pattern only. Larger down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high) might still be in progress. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8438) will turn favor to this bearish case.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.