Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8432; (P) 0.8441; (R1) 0.8459; More…

EUR/GBP’s rebound from 0.8354 short term bottom is in progress. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 0.8458 resistance, and then 38.2% retracement of 0.8737 to 0.8354 at 0.8500. On the downside, however, break of 0.8401 minor support will bring retest of 0.8354 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8221 medium term bottom are merely forming a corrective pattern. There is no clear momentum to break through 0.8201 key support (2022 low) yet. Hence, range trading is expected between 0.8221/8737 for now.