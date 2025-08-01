Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8597; (P) 0.8628; (R1) 0.8676; More…

EUR/GBP recovered after dipping to 0.8609 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. While correction from 0.8752 might extend, strong support should emerge from 55 D EMA (now at 0.8576) to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.8684 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will raise the chance of near term bearish reversal.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise is expected to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8486) holds.