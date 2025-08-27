Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8615; (P) 0.8632; (R1) 0.8656; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 0.8354 to 0.8752 at 0.8600 will indicate near term bearish reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8506. On the upside, above 0.8670 will resume the rebound from 0.8595 to retest 0.8752 high.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise is expected to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8508) holds.