EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8632; (P) 0.8652; (R1) 0.8665; More…

EUR/GBP’s strong rally today solidifies the case that corrective pattern from 0.8752 has completed at 0.8595. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 0.8752. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 0.8221. Next target is 0.8867 fibonacci level. For now, further rise is expected as long as 0.8636 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8513) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.