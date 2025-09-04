Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8660; (P) 0.8685; (R1) 0.8699; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains mildly on the upside, and further rise should be seen to retest 0.8752 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 0.8221. Next target is 0.8867 fibonacci level. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.8636 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the structure from 0.8221 medium term bottom are not impulsive enough to suggest that it’s reversing the down trend from 0.9267 (2022 high). But even if it’s a correction, further rise could still be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Nevertheless, sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8513) will argue that the pattern has completed and bring retest of 0.8221 low.