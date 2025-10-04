EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP stayed in consolidations below 0.8750 last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.8688 will extend the fall to 0.8631 support. Decisive break there will indicate near term bearish reversal. On the upside, though, above 0.8750 will resume the larger rally towards 0.8867 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is seen as a corrective move. While further rally cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, firm break of 0.8631 support will be the first sign that this corrective bounce has completed. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8539) will confirm, and bring retest of 0.8221 low.

In the long term picture, price action from 0.9499 (2020 high) is seen as part of the long term range pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Range trading should continue between 0.8201 and 0.9499, until there is clear signal of imminent breakout.