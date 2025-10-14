Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8664; (P) 0.8687; (R1) 0.8701; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral first. More range trading could be seen. On the upside, firm break of 0.8750 will resume larger rally towards 0.8867 fibonacci level. On the downside, break of 0.8654 will resume the fall from 0.8750 to 0.8631 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is seen as a corrective move. While further rally cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, firm break of 0.8631 support will be the first sign that this corrective bounce has completed. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8550) will confirm, and bring retest of 0.8221 low.