EUR/GBP Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8722; (P) 0.8738; (R1) 0.8750; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays neutral for consolidations and with 0.8800 resistance intact, further decline is expected. Fall from 0.8863 should at least be a correction to the up trend from 0.8221, with risk of bearish reversal. Below 0.8720 will target 0.8631 cluster (38.2% retracement of 0.8221 to 0.8663 at 0.8618).

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 medium term bottom is still seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 0.9267 to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Sustained trading below 55 W EMA (now at 0.8600) should confirm that this corrective bounce has completed. However, decisive break of 0.8867 will suggest that EUR/GBP is already reversing whole decline from 0.9267 (2022 high). That should pave the way back to 0.9267.

