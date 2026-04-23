Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8657; (P) 0.8680; (R1) 0.8693; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside with break of 0.8675 support. Rebound from 0.8610 could have completed at 0.8740 already. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.8610 low. On the paused, above 0.8692 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, strong support was seen again from 38.2% retracement of 0.8821 to 0.8863 at 0.8618. Break of 0.8788 resistance will argue that larger rise from 0.8221 might be ready to resume through 0.8863 (2025 high). Nevertheless, sustained trading below 0.8618 should confirm bearish reversal, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.8466 at least.