EUR/GBP’s corrective rebound from 0.8453 could still extend higher to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8578). But strong resistance should be seen from 0.8610 to limit upside. On the downside, below 0.8516 minor support will bring retest of 0.8453 low.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.8221 (2024 low) should have completed at 0.8863, just ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.9267 (2025 high) to 0.8221 at 0.8867. Deeper fall would be seen back to 0.8221. For now, outlook will be neutral at best as long as 0.8610 support turned resistance hold.