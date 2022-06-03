<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 138.80; (P) 139.20; (R1) 140.00; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY stays on the upside at this point. Decisive break of 139.99 resistance will confirm larger up trend resumption. Next target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 139.99 from 132.63 at 142.28. On the downside, below 138.18 minor support will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias again first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 124.37 support holds, in case of deep pull back.