Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.64; (P) 140.00; (R1) 140.57; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current up trend should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 139.99 from 132.63 at 142.28 next. On the downside, below 138.18 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Such rise is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 109.30 (2016 low). Next target will be 100% projection of 114.42 to 134.11 from 124.37 at 144.06. In any case, outlook will now remain bullish as long as 132.63 support holds, in case of deep pull back.