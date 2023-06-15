Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.19; (P) 151.48; (R1) 152.05; More….
EUR/JPY’s strong break of 151.60 resistance confirms larger up trend resumption. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 153.64 projection level. Sustained break there will be a sign of strong medium term momentum. Next target is 100% projection of 139.05 to 151.60 from 146.12 at 158.67. On the downside, below 151.36 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.
In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 138.81 at 153.64. Sustained break there will pave the way to 100% projection at 162.82. For now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 146.12 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.