Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.09; (P) 156.16; (R1) 157.05; More….
EUR/JPY’s fall from 159.75 resumed by breaking through 156.57 and intraday bias is back on the downside. This decline is seen as a larger scale correction. Deeper fall would be seen to 151.39 support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 158.46 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
In the bigger picture, as long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96.