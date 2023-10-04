<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.09; (P) 156.16; (R1) 157.05; More….

EUR/JPY’s fall from 159.75 resumed by breaking through 156.57 and intraday bias is back on the downside. This decline is seen as a larger scale correction. Deeper fall would be seen to 151.39 support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 158.46 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 151.39 support holds, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is still expected to continue. Next target is 100% projection of 124.37 to 148.38 from 139.05 at 163.06. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest long term resistance at 169.96.