Tue, Nov 28, 2023 @ 11:52 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.37; (P) 163.04; (R1) 163.55; More….

EUR/JPY’s break of 162.42 minor support suggest that rebound from 161.22 has completed. Intraday bias is back on the downside to extend the corrective pattern from 164.29, with a third leg. Deeper fall should be seen through 161.22 to 100% projection of 164.29 tot 161.22 from 163.77 at 160.63. But strong support should be seen from 159.75 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Nevertheless, for now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 163.70 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress. Next target is 169.96 (2008 high). On the downside, break of 159.75 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pullback.

