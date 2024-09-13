Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.56; (P) 157.04; (R1) 157.55; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral and further decline is expected as long as 160.01 support turned resistance holds. Below 155.45 will bring retest of 154.40 low. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 175.41 to 153.15 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.