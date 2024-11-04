Mon, Nov 04, 2024 @ 13:38 GMT
EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.25; (P) 165.69; (R1) 166.14; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for consolidation below 166.67. Further rally is expected as long as 164.25 minor support holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38 will pave the way to retest 175.41 high. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 164.25 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 163.06).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.

