Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.81; (P) 163.40; (R1) 164.52; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY is turned neutral first as recovery from 162.25 extends. But further decline is expected as long as 165.02 resistance holds. Corrective rebound from 154.40 could have completed with three waves up to 166.77 already, ahead of 61.8% retracement of 175.41 to 154.40 at 167.38. Below 162.25 will target 155.14 support next. However, firm break of 165.02 will dampen this bearish view and bring retest of 166.67 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 are seen as correction to rally from 114.42 (2020 low). The range of consolidation should have been set between 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 and 175.41 high. However, decisive break of 152.11 would argue that deeper correction is underway.