EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s rise from 154.77 extended higher last week and met 100% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 161.06 at 170.45 already. Initial bias stays on the upside this week. Sustained trading above 170.45 will target 138.2% projection at 174.03. On the downside, however, break of 168.44 support will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 175.41 (2024 high) are seen as correction to up trend from 114.42 (2020 low). The pattern might still extend with another falling leg. But in that case, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 114.42 to 175.41 at 152.11 to contain downside. Meanwhile, decisive break of 175.41 will confirm long term up trend resumption.

In the long term picture, there is no sign that the long term up trend from 94.11 (2021 low) has concluded. But firm break of 175.41 is needed to confirm resumption. Otherwise, more medium term range trading could still be seen.