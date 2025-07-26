EUR/JPY Weekly Outlook

EUR/JPY’s consolidations from 173.21 completed late last week with upside breakout. Initial bias is back on the upside this week for 138.2% projection of 154.77 to 164.16 from 161.06 at 174.03. Break there will bring retest of 175.41 high. For now, near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 171.35 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, considering current strong momentum as seen in the rally from 154.77, corrective pattern from 175.41 could have already completed. Decisive break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, rejection by 175.41, followed by firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 168.37) will delay this bullish case.

In the long term picture, up trend fro 94.11 (2021 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target is 138.2% projection of 94.11 to 149.76 (2014 high) from 114.42 (2020 low) at 191.32.