Daily Pivots: (S1) 171.68; (P) 171.94; (R1) 172.34; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral with focus on 172.36 resistance. Sustained trading above there will bring retest of 173.87 first. Firm break there will resume larger rally from 154.77 to retest 175.41 high. While corrective pattern from 173.87 might extend lower, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 161.06 to 173.87 at 168.97 to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, considering current strong momentum as seen in the rally from 154.77, corrective pattern from 175.41 could have already completed. Decisive break of 154.77 will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target is 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. However, rejection by 175.41, followed by firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 169.27) will delay this bullish case.