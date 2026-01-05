Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.54; (P) 183.99; (R1) 184.26; More…

EUR/JPY dips notably today but stays well above 181.98 resistance turned support. Intraday bias stays neutral and further rally is still expected. On the upside, firm break of 184.89 will resume larger up trend to 186.31 long term projection level.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside could be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Still, outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 172.16) holds, even in case of deep pullback. Sustained break of 186.31 will pave the way to 100% projection at 205.81 next.