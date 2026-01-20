Daily Pivots: (S1) 183.23; (P) 183.70; (R1) 184.64; More…

EUR/JPY rebounded strongly today but stays in range below 185.55. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Another rise is in favor as long as 182.60 support holds. Above 185.55 will target 186.31 projection level. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 182.60 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 181.69) and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) is in progress and should target 61.8% projection of 124.37 to 175.41 from 154.77 at 186.31. Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, upside could be capped by 186.31 on first attempt. Still, outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 172.58) holds, even in case of deep pullback. Sustained break of 186.31 will pave the way to 78.6% projection at 194.88 next.