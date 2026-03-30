Daily Pivots: (S1) 184.00; (P) 184.34; (R1) 184.81; More…

EUR/JPY falls notably today but stays above 183.17 minor support. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 184.75 will resume the rise from 180.78 to retest 186.86 high. On the downside, however, below 183.17 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 182.02 and below.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top could be in place at 186.86 and some more consolidations would be seen. Nevertheless, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 175.93) holds, the larger up trend from 114.42 (2020 low) remains intact. Firm break of 186.86 will pave the way to 78.6% projection of 124.37 (2022 low) to 175.41 (2025 high) from 154.77 at 194.88 next.