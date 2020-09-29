Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1627; (P) 1.1654; (R1) 1.1692; More…..

EUR/USD’s recovery from 1.1612 extends higher today but stays below 1.1752 support turned resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral and further decline is still expected. On the downside, break of 1.1612 will extend the fall from 1.2011 short term top to 38.2% retracement of 1.0635 to 1.2011 at 1.1485. However, firm break of 1.1752 will suggest that the corrective pull back has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.2011.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0635 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 1.0339 (2017 low). Further rally rise should be seen to cluster resistance at 1.2555 next, (38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 1.0339 at 1.2516 ). This will remain the favored case as long as 1.1422 resistance turned support holds.